Construction complete on Command Center Humphreys

Col. Pyo InTae (left), ROK Design and Construction Agent, shakes hands with Col. Garrett Cottrell (right), Deputy Commanding Officer – Transformation and U.S. Design and Construction Agent, after signing the Acceptance Release Letter for the Command Center Humphreys (project C4I080), at USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea, April 14. The ceremony signifies a milestone in a project, where the U.S. government accepts the substantially completed facility from the ROK government.

