Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Construction complete on Command Center Humphreys [Image 2 of 2]

    Construction complete on Command Center Humphreys

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.14.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Col. Pyo InTae (left), ROK Design and Construction Agent, shakes hands with Col. Garrett Cottrell (right), Deputy Commanding Officer – Transformation and U.S. Design and Construction Agent, after signing the Acceptance Release Letter for the Command Center Humphreys (project C4I080), at USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea, April 14. The ceremony signifies a milestone in a project, where the U.S. government accepts the substantially completed facility from the ROK government.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.17.2022 22:07
    Photo ID: 7146595
    VIRIN: 220415-O-QN611-001
    Resolution: 2494x2448
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Construction complete on Command Center Humphreys [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Construction complete on Command Center Humphreys
    Construction complete on Command Center Humphreys

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Construction complete on Command Center Humphreys

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Acceptance Release Letter
    ROK Design and Construction Agent
    U.S. Design and Construction Agent

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT