Construction complete on Command Center Humphreys

Courtesy Photo | Col. Pyo InTae (left), ROK Design and Construction Agent, shakes hands with Col....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Pyo InTae (left), ROK Design and Construction Agent, shakes hands with Col. Garrett Cottrell (right), Deputy Commanding Officer – Transformation and U.S. Design and Construction Agent, after signing the Acceptance Release Letter for the Command Center Humphreys (project C4I080), at USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea, April 14. The ceremony signifies a milestone in a project, where the U.S. government accepts the substantially completed facility from the ROK government. see less | View Image Page

USAG HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District commemorated the completion of project C4I080 (Command Center Humphreys), with an Acceptance Release Letter (ARL) ceremony at USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea, April 14.



The facility will serve to support the overall United States Forces Korea (USFK) and Combined Forces Command (CFC) headquarters operational requirements as part of the Yongsan Relocation Plan, which relocates most headquarters activities from USAG Yongsan to USAG Humphreys.



“Often referred to as the ‘crowned jewel’ of the Yongsan Relocation Plan, the C4I080 Command Center Humphreys project is one of the most complex and mission critical projects executed by the Far East District,” said Robert Zhang, FED Security Operations Branch project manager.



U.S. and Republic of Korea (ROK) government agency involvement includes the Ministry of National Defense USFK Base Relocation Office (MURO), the U.S. & Republic of Korea Design and Construction Agents (USDCA) (ROKDCA), and the Security Operations Resident Office (SORO).



“This project was a nine-year construction effort, and we finally get to see the successful completion of it, thanks to all team members involved past and present,” said Zhang. “We would also like to thank MURO for their continued support and dedication to the CC Humphreys project and overall Yongsan Relocation Plan. We are one step closer to successfully completing this critical and vast program.”



The ARL signing signifies a milestone in a project, where the U.S. government accepts the substantially completed facility from the ROK government. A ceremony is held to commemorate the strength of the US-ROK alliance, which is demonstrated in the completed facility.



The USFK mission is to deter aggression and if necessary, defend the ROK to maintain stability in Northeast Asia.



USACE Far East District is the premier engineering, design, and construction agent for all DoD agencies in the Republic of Korea. Since its inception, the Far East District has played a critical role in the security and stability of the region and in strengthening the alliance between the US and the ROK. As such, it also fulfills a unique mission; the only “maneuver” district within USACE, FED must always be prepared for war, even while building for peace on the Korean peninsula. The Far East District is responsible for executing a multi-billion dollar program, the largest construction program managed by the U.S. Army.