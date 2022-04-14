Construction complete on Command Center Humphreys

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.14.2022

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District commemorated the completion of project C4I080 (Command Center Humphreys), with an Acceptance Release Letter ceremony at USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea, April 14. The facility will serve to support the overall United States Forces Korea and Combined Forces Command headquarters operational requirements as part of the Yongsan Relocation Plan, which relocates most headquarters activities from USAG Yongsan to USAG Humphreys.

    ROK
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    USFK
    Far East District

