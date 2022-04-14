Construction complete on Command Center Humphreys

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District commemorated the completion of project C4I080 (Command Center Humphreys), with an Acceptance Release Letter ceremony at USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea, April 14. The facility will serve to support the overall United States Forces Korea and Combined Forces Command headquarters operational requirements as part of the Yongsan Relocation Plan, which relocates most headquarters activities from USAG Yongsan to USAG Humphreys.

