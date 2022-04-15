USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Vice Admiral

220415-N-WU964-1097 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 15, 2022) Vice Adm. FUKUDA Tatsuya commander, Fleet Escort Force, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), looks onto the flight deck from the bridge aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a tour. Commander, Task Force 70 sponsored the tour, enabling U.S. 7th Fleet and JMSDF Sailors to engage face-to-face aboard Reagan. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dallas A. Snider)

