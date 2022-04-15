Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Vice Admiral [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Vice Admiral

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Dallas Snider 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220415-N-WU964-1124 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 15, 2022) Capt. Fred Goldhammer, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), left, shows the in-port cabin to Nik Donely for translation during a tour. Commander, Task Force 70 sponsored the tour, enabling U.S. 7th Fleet and JMSDF Sailors to engage face-to-face aboard Reagan. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dallas A. Snider)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    VIRIN: 220415-N-WU964-1124
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Vice Admiral [Image 6 of 6], by SA Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tour
    CVN 76
    Japan
    JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan

