Marines Awarded Motor Transport Officer of the Year Award.

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Jesseka Ritchie, a motor transport officer with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, left, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Paul James, a motor transport maintenance officer with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd MLG, are awarded the 2021 Marine Corps Motor Transport Officer of the Year award and the 2021 Marine Corps Motor Transport Maintenance Officer of the Year award, at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, April 15, 2022. Both Marines were presented their awards for their outstanding performance and achievements while serving as a motor transport officer and motor transport maintenance officer. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

