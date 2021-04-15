Marines Awarded Motor Transport Officer of the Year Award.

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Brian Wolford, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, awards Chief Warrant Officer 3 Paul James, a motor transport maintenance officer with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd MLG, the 2021 Marine Corps Motor Transport Maintenance Officer of the Year award, at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, April 15, 2022. Chief Warrant Officer 3 James was awarded for his actions as the motor transport officer for 5th Battalion, 11th Marines, for maintaining motor transport readiness above 95%, having the highest rating at 1st Marine Division and for creating the Advanced Diagnostics Course for the Marine Corps. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

