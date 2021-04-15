Marines Awarded Motor Transport Officer of the Year Award.

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Brian Wolford, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, awards 1st Lt. Jesseka Ritchie, a motor transport officer with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd MLG, the 2021 Marine Corps Motor Transport Officer of the Year award at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, April 15, 2022. 1st Lt. Ritchie was presented this award for her outstanding performance and achievements while serving as the motor transport officer for 9th ESB. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

