CTF 153 Establishment

AQABA, Jordan (April 17, 2022) Capt. Robert Francis, commodore of newly established Combined Task Force (CTF) 153, left, and Capt. Daniel Prochazka, commanding officer of USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), speak aboard the amphibious command ship in Aqaba, Jordan, April 17. CTF 153 is a Combined Maritimes Forces task force focused on maritime security and capacity building in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb and Gulf of Aden. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. DeAndre Dawkins)

