    CTF 153 Establishment [Image 1 of 3]

    CTF 153 Establishment

    AQABA, JORDAN

    04.17.2022

    Photo by Cpl. DeAndre Dawkins 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    AQABA, Jordan (April 17, 2022) Amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), is moored pierside in Aqaba, Jordan, April 17. Mount Whitney is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. DeAndre Dawkins)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2022
    Date Posted: 04.17.2022 06:51
    Photo ID: 7146394
    VIRIN: 220417-A-AI379-5725
    Resolution: 6578x4385
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: AQABA, JO
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 153 Establishment [Image 3 of 3], by CPL DeAndre Dawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New International Naval Task Force to Enhance Red Sea Security

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    USN
    CMF

