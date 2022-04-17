AQABA, Jordan (April 17, 2022) Capt. Robert Francis, commodore of newly established Combined Task Force (CTF) 153, meets with members of his staff aboard amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) in Aqaba, Jordan, April 17. CTF 153 is a Combined Maritimes Forces task force focused on maritime security and capacity building in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb and Gulf of Aden. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. DeAndre Dawkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2022 Date Posted: 04.17.2022 06:51 Photo ID: 7146395 VIRIN: 220417-A-AI379-5609 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.69 MB Location: AQABA, JO Web Views: 15 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTF 153 Establishment [Image 3 of 3], by CPL DeAndre Dawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.