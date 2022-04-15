Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountain Home Air Force Base celebrates Month of Military Child [Image 2 of 4]

    Mountain Home Air Force Base celebrates Month of Military Child

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A 366th Force Support Squadron bobcat mascot high fives Stephensen Elementary School students (right) at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Apr. 15, 2022. April is the month of the military child and the children received items such as a purple windmill and beads.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

    TAGS

    resilience
    Mountain Home Air Force Base
    Month of the Military Child
    Purple
    Stephensen Elementary

