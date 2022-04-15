Mountain Home Air Force Base celebrates Month of Military Child

A 366th Force Support Squadron bobcat mascot high fives Stephensen Elementary School students (right) at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Apr. 15, 2022. April is the month of the military child and the children received items such as a purple windmill and beads.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

Date Taken: 04.15.2022
Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US