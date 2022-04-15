U.S. Air Force Col. Ernesto DiVittorio, 366th Fighter Wing commander, gives purple beads to a Stephensen Elementary school student at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Apr. 15, 2022. The color purple represents the military child and is part of the Month of the Military Child celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2022 00:38
|Photo ID:
|7146324
|VIRIN:
|220415-F-RA633-1100
|Resolution:
|7212x4808
|Size:
|7.62 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Home Air Force Base celebrates Month of the Military Child [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
