Mountain Home Air Force Base celebrates Month of Military Child

The Stephensen Elementary School mascot low fives a student from the school at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Apr. 15, 2022. This mascot and several others boosted morale as part of the Military Child Celebration month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

Date Taken: 04.15.2022
Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US