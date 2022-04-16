Invictus Team U.S. Opening Ceremony

The Invictus Yellow bench symbolizes fallen comrades; at every competition there will be an open yellow chair to commemorate the nations’ fallen comrades. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations and over 500 military competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

