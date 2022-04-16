The Invictus Yellow bench symbolizes fallen comrades; at every competition there will be an open yellow chair to commemorate the nations’ fallen comrades. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations and over 500 military competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2022 15:53
|Photo ID:
|7146220
|VIRIN:
|220416-F-XX948-004
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|THE HAGUE, NL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Invictus Team U.S. Opening Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
