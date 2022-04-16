Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Invictus Team U.S. Opening Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    Invictus Team U.S. Opening Ceremony

    THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS

    04.16.2022

    Photo by Anthony Beauchamp 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Team U.S. take part in the parade of flags during the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 16, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations and over 500 military competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

    Date Taken: 04.16.2022
    Date Posted: 04.16.2022 15:53
