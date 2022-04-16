Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mitscher returns to NAVSTA Norfolk [Image 17 of 17]

    USS Mitscher returns to NAVSTA Norfolk

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK (April 16, 2022) - A Sailor assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), embraces his daugther after the ship's return to homeport, Naval Station Norfolk, April 16. Mitscher deployed to the European theater of operations and participated in a range of maritime activities in support of Naval Forces Europe and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2022
    Date Posted: 04.16.2022 11:59
    Photo ID: 7146189
    VIRIN: 220416-N-XI307-1490
    Resolution: 3542x4959
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Second Fleet
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)
    C2F
    Ready to Fight
    XI307

