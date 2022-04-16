NORFOLK (April 16, 2022) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) prepares to return to homeport, Naval Station Norfolk, April 16. Mitscher deployed to the European theater of operations and participated in a range of maritime activities in support of Naval Forces Europe and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2022 12:00
|Photo ID:
|7146173
|VIRIN:
|220416-N-XI307-1035
|Resolution:
|4865x3475
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Mitscher returns to NAVSTA Norfolk [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT