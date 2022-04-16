USS Mitscher returns to NAVSTA Norfolk

NORFOLK (April 16, 2022) - A Sailor assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), embraces his family after the ship's return to homeport, Naval Station Norfolk, April 16. Mitscher deployed to the European theater of operations and participated in a range of maritime activities in support of Naval Forces Europe and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

