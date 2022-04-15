220415-N-KR702-1002 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (April 15, 2022) U.S. Coast Guard consolidated chiefs mess participated in a meet and greet hosted by the Oahu U.S. Navy chiefs mess at the Beeman Center onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 15. This event is part of this year’s Coast Guard Chiefs Call To Initiation (CCTI), a voluntary process that mirrors that of the Navy’s Chief Petty Officer (CPO) initiation season following advancement to the paygrade of E7. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Mass Communication Specialist Holly L. Herline)

Date Taken: 04.15.2022
Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
This work, JBPHH Chiefs Mess Hosts Prospective Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers, by CPO Holly Herline