    JBPHH Chiefs Mess Hosts Prospective Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers [Image 3 of 4]

    JBPHH Chiefs Mess Hosts Prospective Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    220415-N-KR702-1027 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (April 15, 2022) U.S. Coast Guard consolidated chiefs mess participated in a meet and greet hosted by the Oahu U.S. Navy chiefs mess at the Beeman Center onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 15. This event is part of this year’s Coast Guard Chiefs Call To Initiation (CCTI), a voluntary process that mirrors that of the Navy’s Chief Petty Officer (CPO) initiation season following advancement to the paygrade of E7. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Mass Communication Specialist Holly L. Herline)

