GRF ammo on-load

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Matao Flores, from Montgomery County, Maryland, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) weapons department, operates a forklift in one of the ship’s magazines during an ammunition on-load, April 9, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell)

