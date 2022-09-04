Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Matao Flores, from Montgomery County, Maryland, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) weapons department, operates a forklift in one of the ship’s magazines during an ammunition on-load, April 9, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 18:29
|Photo ID:
|7145838
|VIRIN:
|220409-N-OH637-2003
|Resolution:
|4735x3382
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GRF ammo on-load [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT