GRF ammo on-load

Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Ladarrius Marshall, from Memphis, Tennessee, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) weapons department, stands watch as an elevator operator in one of the ship’s magazines during an ammunition on-load, April 9, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell)

