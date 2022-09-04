Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRF ammo on-load [Image 2 of 3]

    GRF ammo on-load

    UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley McDowell  

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Raphael Godette, right, from Detroit, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) weapons department, takes inventory on ordnance in one of the ship’s magazines during an ammunition on-load, April 9, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell).

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    This work, GRF ammo on-load [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Navy
    US Navy
    GRF

