220414-N-WF272-1185 CAMDEN, N.J. (April 14, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Ruben Cabrera, right, a native of Clifton, N.J., assigned to Marine Corps Recruiting Station South Jersey, serves as an obstacle course observer for a Mastery High School of Camden student during a Military Field Day held in Camden, New Jersey. As part of the field day, students and local service members played a variety of sports, participated in outdoors activities and discussed opportunities offered by the armed forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 16:25
|Photo ID:
|7145716
|VIRIN:
|220414-N-WF272-1185
|Resolution:
|4480x2981
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|CAMDEN, NJ, US
|Hometown:
|CLIFTON, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Service members participate in Military Field Day [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT