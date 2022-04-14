220414-N-WF272-1043 CAMDEN, N.J. (April 14, 2022) Local U.S. Navy, Army and Marine Corps recruiters compete in a tug-of-war with Mastery High School of Camden students during a Military Field Day held in Camden, New Jersey. As part of the field day, students and local service members played a variety of sports, participated in outdoors activities and discussed opportunities offered by the armed forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 16:24
|Photo ID:
|7145712
|VIRIN:
|220414-N-WF272-1043
|Resolution:
|5503x3600
|Size:
|1022.54 KB
|Location:
|CAMDEN, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Service members participate in Military Field Day [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
