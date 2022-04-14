Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service members participate in Military Field Day [Image 2 of 7]

    Service members participate in Military Field Day

    CAMDEN, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    220414-N-WF272-1043 CAMDEN, N.J. (April 14, 2022) Local U.S. Navy, Army and Marine Corps recruiters compete in a tug-of-war with Mastery High School of Camden students during a Military Field Day held in Camden, New Jersey. As part of the field day, students and local service members played a variety of sports, participated in outdoors activities and discussed opportunities offered by the armed forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service members participate in Military Field Day [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sports
    "U.S. Navy
    recruiting
    field day
    Mastery high school

