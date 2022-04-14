Service members participate in Military Field Day

220414-N-WF272-1043 CAMDEN, N.J. (April 14, 2022) Local U.S. Navy, Army and Marine Corps recruiters compete in a tug-of-war with Mastery High School of Camden students during a Military Field Day held in Camden, New Jersey. As part of the field day, students and local service members played a variety of sports, participated in outdoors activities and discussed opportunities offered by the armed forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

