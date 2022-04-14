Service members participate in Military Field Day

220414-N-WF272-1024 CAMDEN, N.J. (April 14, 2022) Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Ty Reynolds, left, and Chief Navy Counselor Erik Rogacion, both assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, speak to Mastery High School of Camden students during a Military Field Day held in Camden, New Jersey. As part of the field day, students and local service members played a variety of sports, participated in outdoors activities and discussed opportunities offered by the armed forces. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

