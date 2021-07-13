Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEW BAO [Image 2 of 2]

    NEW BAO

    KY, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force 1st Lt. Joshua Selby will be the Bilateral Affairs Officers in Ecuador responsible for planning and executing future subject matter expert exchanges, key leader engagements, and exercises between both the Kentucky State Partnership Program, US SOUTHCOM, and all branches of the Ecuadorian military. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Phil Speck)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 12:15
    Photo ID: 7145291
    VIRIN: 210713-Z-JU667-0077
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 425.19 KB
    Location: KY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEW BAO [Image 2 of 2], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NEW BAO
    NEW BAO

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New BAO&rsquo;s for Ecuador and Djibouti

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-130 H Farewell
    Josh Selby

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT