New BAO’s for Ecuador and Djibouti

Photo By Philip Speck | Air Force 1st Lt. Joshua Selby will be the Bilateral Affairs Officers in Ecuador responsible for planning and executing future subject matter expert exchanges, key leader engagements, and exercises between both the Kentucky State Partnership Program, US SOUTHCOM, and all branches of the Ecuadorian military. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Phil Speck)

The Kentucky National Guard has two new leaders heading up the State partnership program as their Bilateral Affairs Officers for Ecuador and Djibouti.

Air Force 1st Lt. Joshua Selby will be the BAO in Ecuador responsible for planning and executing future subject matter expert exchanges, key leader engagements, and exercises between both the Kentucky State Partnership Program, US SOUTHCOM, and all branches of the Ecuadorian military.

“It means so much to be here in Ecuador, working to strengthen partnerships and develop new opportunities for future exchanges with the Ecuadorian military,” said Selby. “I’m especially proud to bring both my enlisted and officer experience as a Kentucky Air National Guardsmen to this very dynamic environment. This is a very unique experience as a captain and for my family.”

Army Maj. Eric Green will with the BAO in Djibouti responsible for developing relationships with counterparts in the Djiboutian military and determine what professional development and operational areas their military would like to focus on. Once the areas of focus are determined he will work with the HN to develop the annual engagement schedule. After the schedule is built and while continuing to build on the relationship, the BAO should begin facilitating and coordinating travel and logistics for the engagement teams.

“It’s a great opportunity to do something I wouldn’t otherwise be able to, said Green. “I’ve always wanted to visit Africa but I wasn’t able to until I joined the Guard and volunteered for SPP engagements. I love to travel and experience other cultures so this is a great way to do that. This position is also a good way to learn about the overall US strategy in this area, how we’re competing, and if our efforts are well received. Which they are. The Djiboutian’s are great people and are extremely kind to us here at the embassy and Camp Lemonnier.”