    NEW BAO [Image 1 of 2]

    NEW BAO

    KY, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The newest Bilateral Affairs Officers for Djibouti Maj. Eric Green. Green will be responsible for developing relationships with counterparts in the Djiboutian military and determine what professional development and operational areas their military would like to focus on. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2019
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 12:15
    Photo ID: 7145290
    VIRIN: 190713-Z-DO489-007
    Resolution: 1440x1440
    Size: 216.8 KB
    Location: KY, US
    New BAO&rsquo;s for Ecuador and Djibouti

    Kentucky National Guard
    State Partnership Program

