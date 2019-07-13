The newest Bilateral Affairs Officers for Djibouti Maj. Eric Green. Green will be responsible for developing relationships with counterparts in the Djiboutian military and determine what professional development and operational areas their military would like to focus on. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2019 Date Posted: 04.15.2022 12:15 Photo ID: 7145290 VIRIN: 190713-Z-DO489-007 Resolution: 1440x1440 Size: 216.8 KB Location: KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NEW BAO [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.