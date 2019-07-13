The newest Bilateral Affairs Officers for Djibouti Maj. Eric Green. Green will be responsible for developing relationships with counterparts in the Djiboutian military and determine what professional development and operational areas their military would like to focus on. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 12:15
|Photo ID:
|7145290
|VIRIN:
|190713-Z-DO489-007
|Resolution:
|1440x1440
|Size:
|216.8 KB
|Location:
|KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NEW BAO [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New BAO’s for Ecuador and Djibouti
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT