220414-N-IL330-1030 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 14, 2022) – Damage Controlman Fireman Joseph Leitner, from Bemidji, Minnesota, recharges an air tank for a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) in the hanger bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 14, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2022 Date Posted: 04.15.2022 10:54 Photo ID: 7145219 VIRIN: 220414-N-IL330-1030 Resolution: 4446x2964 Size: 2.53 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220414-N-IL330-1030 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.