220414-N-IL330-1022 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 14, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Jerry Blakeley, from Victorville, California, practices operating an aircraft tow tractor in the hanger bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 14, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 10:54
|Photo ID:
|7145220
|VIRIN:
|220414-N-IL330-1022
|Resolution:
|4105x2737
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
