    220414-N-IL330-1012 [Image 3 of 3]

    220414-N-IL330-1012

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.14.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220414-N-IL330-1012 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 14, 2022) – Culinary Specialist Seaman Lian Escobar from Fontanar, Cuba, prepares dinner in the galley aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 14, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

    TAGS

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

