Moments leading up to the naturalization ceremony at the USAG Bavaria Tower View Conference Center, Garrison Commander Col. Christopher Danbeck shared heartfelt words with the 41 candidates, April 13, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sidney Sullivan / USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)
This work, USAG Bavaria welcomes 41 newly naturalized citizens [Image 3 of 3], by Sidney Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Bavaria welcomes 41 newly naturalized citizens
