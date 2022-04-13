After taking the Oath of Allegiance to the United States, 41 newly naturalized community members presented their naturalization certificates together with USAG Bavaria Garrison Commander Col. Christopher Danbeck (back row, fourth from right), at the Tower View Conference Center, April 13, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sidney Sullivan / USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)
USAG Bavaria welcomes 41 newly naturalized citizens
