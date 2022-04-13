USAG Bavaria hosted a virtual naturalization ceremony at the Tower Barracks Conference Center, April 13, 2022. In total, 41 candidates from 20 countries were administered the Oath of Allegiance. (U.S. Army photo by Sidney Sullivan / USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)
USAG Bavaria welcomes 41 newly naturalized citizens
