    USAG Bavaria welcomes 41 newly naturalized citizens

    USAG Bavaria welcomes 41 newly naturalized citizens

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Sidney Sullivan 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    USAG Bavaria hosted a virtual naturalization ceremony at the Tower Barracks Conference Center, April 13, 2022. In total, 41 candidates from 20 countries were administered the Oath of Allegiance. (U.S. Army photo by Sidney Sullivan / USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Bavaria welcomes 41 newly naturalized citizens [Image 3 of 3], by Sidney Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naturalization Ceremony
    USCIS
    USAG Bavaria
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

