USS Ross holds crew-served weapon shoot

220412-N-UN585-2144 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 12, 2022) Gunner's Mate Seaman Leonardo Landeros, front, and Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Brandon Coats, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), participate in a crew-served weapon shoot aboard the ship, April 12, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

