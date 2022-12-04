Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220412-N-UN585-2109 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 12, 2022) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Brandon Coats, left, Fire Controlman 2nd Class Antonio Pitts, back, and Chief Gunner's Mate Eitan Israel, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), participate in a crew-served weapon shoot aboard the ship, April 12, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 07:42
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ross holds crew-served weapon shoot [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

