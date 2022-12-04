USS Ross holds crew-served weapon shoot

220412-N-UN585-2083 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 12, 2022) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Brandon Coats, left, Chief Gunner's Mate Eitan Israel, center, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Antonio Pitts, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), participate in a crew-served weapon shoot aboard the ship, April 12, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

