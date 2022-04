CAMP FUJI, Japan — A U.S. Army Japan soldier plots a point on a map during the land navigation portion of the USARJ Expert Soldier Badge training week April 14.



The two-week ESB training and testing identifies soldiers who possess the mastery of skills integral to ensuring combat readiness, including weapons proficiency, land navigation, patrolling and medical comprehension. Stay tuned as only those who meet the standards by demonstrating combat readiness and proficiency skills will be awarded the coveted ESB next week.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2022 Date Posted: 04.15.2022 07:39 Photo ID: 7144868 VIRIN: 220414-A-PI656-696 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.89 MB Location: FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Training Day Four, Five: Expert Soldier Badge Candidates Traverse Land Navigation [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.