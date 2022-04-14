Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Training Day Four, Five: Expert Soldier Badge Candidates Traverse Land Navigation [Image 11 of 11]

    Training Day Four, Five: Expert Soldier Badge Candidates Traverse Land Navigation

    FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    CAMP FUJI, Japan — U.S. Army Japan soldiers plot points on a map during the night land navigation portion of the USARJ Expert Soldier Badge training week April 14.

    The two-week ESB training and testing identifies soldiers who possess the mastery of skills integral to ensuring combat readiness, including weapons proficiency, land navigation, patrolling and medical comprehension. Stay tuned as only those who meet the standards by demonstrating combat readiness and proficiency skills will be awarded the coveted ESB next week.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 07:39
    Photo ID: 7144870
    VIRIN: 220414-A-PI656-515
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Day Four, Five: Expert Soldier Badge Candidates Traverse Land Navigation [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Training Day Four, Five: Expert Soldier Badge Candidates Traverse Land Navigation
    Training Day Four, Five: Expert Soldier Badge Candidates Traverse Land Navigation
    Training Day Four, Five: Expert Soldier Badge Candidates Traverse Land Navigation
    Training Day Four, Five: Expert Soldier Badge Candidates Traverse Land Navigation
    Training Day Four, Five: Expert Soldier Badge Candidates Traverse Land Navigation
    Training Day Four, Five: Expert Soldier Badge Candidates Traverse Land Navigation
    Training Day Four, Five: Expert Soldier Badge Candidates Traverse Land Navigation
    Training Day Four, Five: Expert Soldier Badge Candidates Traverse Land Navigation
    Training Day Four, Five: Expert Soldier Badge Candidates Traverse Land Navigation
    Training Day Four, Five: Expert Soldier Badge Candidates Traverse Land Navigation
    Training Day Four, Five: Expert Soldier Badge Candidates Traverse Land Navigation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Camp Fuji
    U.S. Army
    Readiness
    ESB
    U.S. Army Japan
    Army profession
    Lethality
    Trained and Ready
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    Expert Soldier Badge
    U.S. Army Japan Expert Soldier Badge
    USARJ ESB
    first-ever ESB in Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT