Training Day Four, Five: Expert Soldier Badge Candidates Traverse Land Navigation

CAMP FUJI, Japan — Soldiers with 78th Signal Battalion plot points on a map during the night land navigation portion of the U.S. Army Japan Expert Soldier Badge training week April 14.



The two-week ESB training and testing identifies soldiers who possess the mastery of skills integral to ensuring combat readiness, including weapons proficiency, land navigation, patrolling and medical comprehension. Stay tuned as only those who meet the standards by demonstrating combat readiness and proficiency skills will be awarded the coveted ESB next week.

