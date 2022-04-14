Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan Commanding Officer Speaks to Family Readiness Group

    USS Ronald Reagan Commanding Officer Speaks to Family Readiness Group

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Providakes 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220414-N-SI601-1028 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 14, 2022) Capt. Fred Goldhammer, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), speaks at family readiness group meeting. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    by PO3 Daniel Providakes

