USS Ronald Reagan Commanding Officer Speaks to Family Readiness Group

220414-N-SI601-1008 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 14, 2022) Capt. Fred Goldhammer, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), speaks at family readiness group meeting. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 04:04
|Photo ID:
|7144829
|VIRIN:
|220414-N-SI601-1008
|Resolution:
|3942x2624
|Size:
|983.48 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
