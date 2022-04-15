LRC Italy CIF manager says his facility’s mission ‘South of the Alps’ like no other in the Army

Huseyin Kara, the Central Issue Facility manager for Logistics Readiness Center Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, adjust a Soldiers next generation body armor at the Lerino Compound CIF in Vicenza, Italy. He said the CIF is the only one in the Army that in addition to supporting a few thousand Soldiers locally also supports over 500 service members with remote operations – shipping their CIF equipment to them, like Amazon. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|04.15.2022
|04.15.2022 00:56
|7144706
|220415-A-SM279-566
|2371x3258
|1.44 MB
|VICENZA, IT
|VICENZA, IT
|1
|0
