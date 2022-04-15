Huseyin Kara, the Central Issue Facility manager for Logistics Readiness Center Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, adjust a Soldiers next generation body armor at the Lerino Compound CIF in Vicenza, Italy. He said the CIF is the only one in the Army that in addition to supporting a few thousand Soldiers locally also supports over 500 service members with remote operations – shipping their CIF equipment to them, like Amazon. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2022 Date Posted: 04.15.2022 00:56 Photo ID: 7144706 VIRIN: 220415-A-SM279-566 Resolution: 2371x3258 Size: 1.44 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Hometown: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRC Italy CIF manager says his facility’s mission ‘South of the Alps’ like no other in the Army [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.