    LRC Italy CIF manager says his facility’s mission ‘South of the Alps’ like no other in the Army [Image 2 of 2]

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Huseyin Kara, the Central Issue Facility manager for Logistics Readiness Center Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, adjust a Soldiers next generation body armor at the Lerino Compound CIF in Vicenza, Italy. He said the CIF is the only one in the Army that in addition to supporting a few thousand Soldiers locally also supports over 500 service members with remote operations – shipping their CIF equipment to them, like Amazon. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    ArmySustainment
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    ArmyMateriel

