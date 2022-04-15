Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRC Italy CIF manager says his facility’s mission ‘South of the Alps’ like no other in the Army [Image 1 of 2]

    LRC Italy CIF manager says his facility’s mission ‘South of the Alps’ like no other in the Army

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A Soldier is outfitted with organizational clothing and individual equipment at the Central Issue Facility at Lerino Compound, Vicenza, Italy. The Logistics Readiness Center Italy CIF, which is managed by Huseyin Kara, supports the 173rd Airborne Brigade, its main customer. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 00:56
    Photo ID: 7144705
    VIRIN: 220415-A-SM279-475
    Resolution: 1020x706
    Size: 247.91 KB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Hometown: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRC Italy CIF manager says his facility’s mission ‘South of the Alps’ like no other in the Army [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRC Italy CIF manager says his facility’s mission ‘South of the Alps’ like no other in the Army
    LRC Italy CIF manager says his facility’s mission ‘South of the Alps’ like no other in the Army

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LRC Italy CIF manager says his facility&rsquo;s mission &lsquo;South of the Alps&rsquo; like no other in the Army

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    ArmySustainment
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    ArmyMateriel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT