Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lipscomb University students tour Old Hickory Lock & Dam [Image 3 of 3]

    Lipscomb University students tour Old Hickory Lock &amp; Dam

    HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Misty Cunningham 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Lipscomb University students peer up at a generator turbine located underground at the Old Hickory Powerplant in Hendersonville, Tennessee as Power Plant Manager Joseph Conatser explains the process of converting water into energy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 11:41
    Photo ID: 7143050
    VIRIN: 220325-A-TG148-0003
    Resolution: 3774x2696
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: HENDERSONVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lipscomb University students tour Old Hickory Lock & Dam [Image 3 of 3], by Misty Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lipscomb University students tour Old Hickory Lock &amp; Dam
    Lipscomb University students tour Old Hickory Lock &amp; Dam
    Lipscomb University students tour Old Hickory Lock &amp; Dam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    USACE
    Nashville District
    Old Hickory Lake
    Lipscomb University

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT