Lipscomb University students peer up at a generator turbine located underground at the Old Hickory Powerplant in Hendersonville, Tennessee as Power Plant Manager Joseph Conatser explains the process of converting water into energy.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 11:41 Photo ID: 7143050 VIRIN: 220325-A-TG148-0003 Resolution: 3774x2696 Size: 1.78 MB Location: HENDERSONVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lipscomb University students tour Old Hickory Lock & Dam [Image 3 of 3], by Misty Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.