Lipscomb University students peer up at a generator turbine located underground at the Old Hickory Powerplant in Hendersonville, Tennessee as Power Plant Manager Joseph Conatser explains the process of converting water into energy.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 11:41
|Photo ID:
|7143050
|VIRIN:
|220325-A-TG148-0003
|Resolution:
|3774x2696
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|HENDERSONVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lipscomb University students tour Old Hickory Lock & Dam [Image 3 of 3], by Misty Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT