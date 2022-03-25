Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lipscomb University students tour Old Hickory Lock & Dam [Image 1 of 3]

    Lipscomb University students tour Old Hickory Lock &amp; Dam

    HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Misty Cunningham 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Lipscomb University students toured Old Hickory Powerplant in Hendersonville, Tennessee on March 25, to learn more about how civil infrastructures function and prepare them for the workforce upon graduation.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lipscomb University students tour Old Hickory Lock & Dam [Image 3 of 3], by Misty Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineers
    USACE
    Nashville District
    Old Hickory Lake
    Lipscomb University

