A-10 Thunderbolt II's fly in support of JTAC training.

An A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 66th Weapons School, fires at a target on the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, April 8, 2022. The A-10 provides significant protection against ground forces through close-air support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Bell)
|04.08.2022
|04.14.2022 11:32
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
