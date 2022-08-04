A-10 Thunderbolt II's fly in support of JTAC training.

An A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 66th Weapons School, flies in support of a Joint Terminal Attack Controller training over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, April 8, 2022. The A-10 provides significant protection against ground forces through close-air support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Bell)

