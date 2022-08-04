Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Thunderbolt II's fly in support of JTAC training. [Image 2 of 4]

    A-10 Thunderbolt II's fly in support of JTAC training.

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Airman Trevor Bell 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 66th Weapons School, flies in support of a Joint Terminal Attack Controller training over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, April 8, 2022. The A-10 provides significant protection against ground forces through close-air support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Bell)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 11:38
    TAGS

    JTAC
    ACC
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    57th WG
    13th ASOS

